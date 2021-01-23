London: The new mutant Coronavirus strain that has emerged in the United Kingdom could be more deadly and transmissible, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday. “There is some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” Johnson said at a Downing Street news conference. The new strain is considered to be 70 per cent more transmissible. Also Read - 'Not 1, But 2 Made in India Vaccines': Modi in Interaction With Covid Vaccinators in Varanasi | Top Points

However, Johnson said that the current vaccines are still effective against the new variant. "All current evidence continues to show" that the current vaccines remain effective against the old coronavirus variant and this new one, he said.

Underlining that the National Health Service (NHS) is under significant pressure, Johnson urged the public to continue to follow the restriction rules.

The prime minister noted that there are more than 38,000 people in hospital, 78 per cent higher than there were at peak of the first wave, and more than 4,600 people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

Early evidence suggests the difference is between 10 deaths in 1,000 infected with the older variant to 13 or 14 in 1,000 infected with the new variant, the British government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said.

Another 40,261 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 35,83,907, according to official figures released on Friday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 1,401 in one day to 95,981.