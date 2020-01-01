New Delhi: At a time when people were busy in celebration on New Year’s Eve, Delhi Police on Wednesday stated that a total of 352 challans were issued on December 31 night for drunken driving.

Saying that elaborate arrangements were in place for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic throughout the national capital, Delhi Police said special arrangements were also made for the areas in Connaught Place.

Police said to avoid untoward incidents, several restrictions were imposed from 8 PM onwards on December 31 in Connaught Place till midnight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal had earlier said that women safety was the top priority of the police during New Year celebrations in the national capital.

Police further stated that tight security arrangements were in place across the national capital, especially in market areas, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars. All these were done to ensure orderly celebrations. Police added that PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were dynamically deployed at vulnerable points.

Apart from heavy police presence and deployment of fire tenders, police had warned also that any incident of hooliganism and drunk driving would be dealt strictly.

In Mumbai, police have booked 778 motorists for drunk driving on December 31 night. However, the figure was less last year when only 455 motorists were arrested by Mumbai Police.

Part of the security measure, Mumbai Police continued checking motorists from December 31 evening till January 1 morning and all together 5338 motorists were checked by the police.

Among those who were booked for drunk driving by the police include 578 two-wheelers and 200 four-wheelers. As per of the security arrangement, over 2400 policemwen were deployed in Mumbai.