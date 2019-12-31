New Delhi: Not to disrupt transport for people during the New Year celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and zonal railways have on Tuesday announced special late night services on New Year’s Eve.

Looking at the huge crowd gathering in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve, the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting Mumbai’s sea fronts to railway stations, the Western and Central railways will ply eight and four services respectively on Tuesday night.

The Western Railways announced that it will ply eight services after midnight between Churchgate and Virar stations, and CR will operate four — two between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan andtwo between CSTM-Panvel on Harbour line.

To make the transport smooth for New Year celebrations, the BEST will ply 20 buses from 10 PM onwards on the routes that connect partying hubs such as Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai creek, with railway stations and distant suburbs.

The BEST has also asked the depot managers to run the buses with proper destination boards, while supervisory staff will be deputed at CSMT and Churchgate station.

