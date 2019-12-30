New Delhi: As part of the security arrangement for the New Year celebrations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said that the exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed at 9 PM on New Year’s eve’.

“To ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. The entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train. Please plan your journey accordingly,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

Being one of the busiest stations of the Delhi metro, the step has been taken in Rajiv Chowk as part of the security measures. Notably, Rajiv Chowk caters to both the Blue Line and the Yellow Line.

However, people travelling in the Delhi Metro will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 PM to board trains.

The step has been taken as a large number people gather at Connaught Place to celebrate the New Year.