News of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s death could emerge at any moment: Israeli media

It is worth noting that former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an attack carried out by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28, 2026. Following this, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/news-iranian-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khameneis-death-could-emerge-any-moment-israeli-media-tehran-iran-israel-channel-14-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-us-mossad-cia-8496397/ Copy

(File)

New Delhi: Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in any public place or event since becoming Iran’s Supreme Leader. Amidst this, the Israeli media outlet ‘Channel 14’ has claimed that Mojtaba’s condition is extremely critical and news of his death could surface at any time.

It is worth noting that former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an attack carried out by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28, 2026. Following this, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

While Iran has long dismissed reports questioning his health as false, Israel’s new claims indicate that his condition is currently critical and he has been hospitalised.

The Israeli media outlet Channel 14 made these claims regarding Mojtaba’s health, citing sources within Iran. The Israeli media report also references claims made by an Iranian agency.

The Iranian agency’s report cited a source close to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s government who had made similar claims. Citing two sources, the outlet stated that Mojtaba Khamenei had not met with any cabinet members since the US attack on the Supreme Leader’s location on February 28.

The sources stated that he could die at any moment and that only Iran’s senior leadership is currently aware of his condition. A source close to Pezeshkian’s cabinet indicated that his physical condition was poor. The source said, “We would not be surprised if we received news of his martyrdom soon.”

He is believed to be living underground. Reports claim that Mojtaba suffered facial disfigurement from injuries sustained in the same airstrike that killed his father; he fears detection by American spy satellites.