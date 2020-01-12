NIFT Admit Card 2020: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released admit cards for both its postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) exams. Interested and eligible candidates can download their admit cards from NIFT’s official website, i.e nift.ac.in.

The entrance exam for admission to both UG and PG courses will take place on January 19. The result of the exam, meanwhile, will be announced by February-March 2020.

Steps to download NIFT Entrance Exam 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official NIFT website nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Admit Card Admission 2020’ under ‘Admissions 2020’

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and e-mail id and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download it and keep a copy for future use

You can also click here to access the login page directly.

NIFT conducts two papers: General Ability Test (GAT), and Creative Ability Test (CAT). Those who are successful in the written exam will then be called up for situation test/Group Discussion/Interview round in April/May. The final list of candidates eligible for admissions, meanwhile, will be released by the end of May/June.