NIOS Admit Card 2021: The National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 exams today, January 15, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards from the official website of the institute i.e. nios.ac.in. Students can also get the admit card for January/February 2021 examination through the direct link provided here. The hall ticket has been released for both theory and practical exams.

As per the date sheet, the examination for Class 10 and Class 12 would begin on January 22 and would end on February 15, 2021. The practical exams would begin on January 14 and would end on January 25, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK NIOS CLASS 10 AND CLASS 12 ADMIT CARDS

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the NIOS class 10 and NIOS Class 12 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on NIOS Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 4: Press submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All practical examinations will be held at their respective Ais where candidates enrolled during his/her admission.

According to the reports, the candidates can expect the results to be announced within the 6 months of completion of the examination. The mark sheet, provisional certificate, and migration cum transfer certificate will be issued to the successful candidates.