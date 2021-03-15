New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling, NIOS Result 2021 for class 10 and 12 will be announced today, on March 15, 2021. The candidates must note that the results will be announced around 5 pm. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. nios.ac.in. The results will be announced for the candidates who had appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 can check their results once released on Also Read - NIOS Result 2020 Declared: Here's How to Check Your Scores on results.nios.ac.in

The NIOS 2021 examination for class 10 and 12 was held from January 22 to February 15, 2021. NIOS Result 2021 will contain the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, marks scored on each of the subjects, total mark, and percentile achieved.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official link of the NIOS or National Institute of Open Schooling. Go to the announcement section flashing on the homepage. Click on the link mentioned as “NIOS Result 2021 for class 10 and 12”. Enter your enrollment number and captcha code for security purpose. Check and download the NIOS Result 2021 and take a print for future reference.

Alternatively, students can go through the direct link mentioned here – NIOS Result 2021 for class 10 and 12.

Students qualifying for the examinations will be eligible to apply for Class 11 Arts, Science, and Commerce streams and the undergraduate degree admissions.