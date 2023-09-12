Home

Nipah Virus Claims 2 Lives In Kerala, Confirms Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says two deaths in Kerala's Kozhikode confirmed to have been caused by Nipah virus. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says two deaths in Kerala's Kozhikode confirmed to have been caused by Nipah virus.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that two deaths have been reported in Kerala’s Kozhikode due to Nipah virus. The Kerala health department sounded a health alert in the district after two people who died due to “unnatural” deaths. According to state health minister Veena George, the relatives of one of the deceased are also admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), reported news agency PTI.

The two deceased were admitted at a private hospital in the Kozhikode district, said reports.

