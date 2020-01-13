New Delhi: The Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday conducted a ‘dummy execution’ of the four convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case. The execution of the four convicts-Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta-is scheduled to carried out at 7 AM on January 22 after a Delhi court last week issued death warrants against them.

According to reports, the jail authorities used bags of similar weights to check the strength of the ropes that would be used for the actual hanging. The ‘hanging’ was declared successful by the experts present and the ropes were sent for safekeeping until the scheduled date of execution. A team of prison officials carried out the exercise; the actual execution, however, will be carried out by Pawan Jallad from Meerut who was assigned the task after the Tihar authorities wrote to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts, requesting services of two hangmen to carry out the execution.

The four convicts, who are likely to be hanged simultaneously, will be kept under a strict medical check as they have to maintain an adequate body weight required to hang a prisoner.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan will on Tuesday take up curative petitions filed against the death warrants by two of the convicts-Vinay and Mukesh. If their petitions are rejected, they can file a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The mercy plea before the President is the convicts’ last option to save themselves from being sent to gallows.