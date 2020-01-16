New Delhi: Hours, after the Delhi government rejected the mercy plea of convict Mukesh Singh in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, a Delhi court on Thursday directs Tihar jail authorities to file a proper report by January 17 about the status of the scheduled execution of all the convicts who are lodged there.

The directions from the Delhi Court was passed after jail authorities informed that they have written to Delhi government on the issue of scheduled execution in view of pending remedies.

2012 Delhi gangrape: Delhi Court directs Tihar jail authorities to file proper report by Jan 17 about status of scheduled execution of convicts. Directions passed after jail authorities informed, they wrote to Delhi govt on issue of scheduled execution in view of pending remedies — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that it has received mercy petition of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case convict Mukesh Singh from Delhi government and it is under process.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh in the Nirbhaya case. After receiving the mercy plea, the Delhi government had forwarded it to Lieutenant Governor, who has now sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

On January 15, the Delhi government had said that the convicts will not be hanged on January 22 and the execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

The Delhi government had also recommended rejecting Mukesh Kumar Singh’s mercy plea to the President and forwarded it to the Lieutenant Governor.

On January 7, the Delhi Court has ordered that Mukesh, 32, Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) will to be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM in Tihar jail.

After the announcement of the death sentence, Mukesh approached the court, seeking postponement of the date of his execution on the grounds that his mercy petition is pending with the President.

The development comes after the convicts were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old student in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. The victim was later taken to a hospital in Singapore, where she succumbed to her injuries.