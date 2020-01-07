New Delhi: Minutes after the news reports surfaced that the Tihar Jail authorities will seek a hangman from Meerut to execute the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya, gang-rape case, Pawan Jallad, the probable hangman, said he is ready to hang them.

He said that nobody has contacted him yet and when he will receive the order, he will definitely go to Tihar Jail for the execution.

“I’m ready to hang the four convicts. Nobody from jail administration has yet contacted me. If I receive the order, I will definitely go. It’ll really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya’s parents and to everyone,” Pawan Jallad said.

The development comes after the Delhi court earlier in the day announced death sentence to the four convicts and said they wil be hanged on January 22 at 7AM.

Tihar Jail officials also stated that they will write to UP Prisons to seek service of a hangman and to inform them about the date and time of execution of all four convicts as decided by the court.

Notably, Pawan Jallad, who is a third-generation executioner at the Meerut Jail, earlier had expressed willingness to hang the four accused.

After news reports surfaced that the Tihar Jail had no hangman and hence many citizens had written to the authorities offering their service to hang the convicts. Even, reports suggest that 15 volunteers from the US and the UK had offered their service to become the hangmen for the convicts.