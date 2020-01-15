New Delhi: Soon after the Delhi government informed the high court that execution of the Nirbhaya convicts won’t take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them, victim’s mother Asha Devi Asha Devi on Wednesday alleged that the lawyers of the convicts are trying to delay execution or the judicial system is blind and supporting criminals.

Saying that she is struggling for the past seven years, she said all should ask the government whether the convicts should be hanged on January 22 or not.

“Either the lawyers of the convicts are trying to delay execution or our system is blind and is supporting the criminals. I’m struggling for the past seven years. Instead of asking me, you should ask the government if convicts will be hanged on January 22 or not,” she said.

Earlier in the day, she urged President Ram Nath Kovind to immediately reject the mercy petition of death row convict Mukesh Singh.

The development comes after Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the gang-rape and murder case, informed the Delhi High Court that his petition is pending before the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the President of India and he should be given a minimum 14 days notice between the rejection of his mercy petition and scheduled date of execution.

Mukesh had approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking to set aside the trial court’s order issuing death warrant.

This week, the Supreme Court has already dismissed the curative petitions of the two death row convicts, including Mukesh Singh, in the 2012 gang-rape case.

The two convicts Vinay and Mukesh moved the curative petitions in the top court after a Delhi court issued death warrants in their names for their hanging on January 22.

These convicts were sentenced to death for raping and killing a 23-year-old student in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. The victim was later taken to a hospital in Singapore for treatment where she succumbed to injuries.