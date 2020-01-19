New Delhi: At a time when a number of states have opposed to implementing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the move from the states would be ‘unconstitutional’. She went on to say that it was the responsibility of all states in the country to ensure that the law passed in Parliament is executed.

“A state assembly has passed a resolution against the CAA. It is like making a political statement. We can understand that. But saying they will not implement it, then it is against the law. It is unconstitutional to say that,” Sitharaman said.

She said this while addressing a gathering at an event on CAA which was organised by Chennai Citizens’ Forum. She said that some states like Kerala have opposed the idea of not to implement the CAA in their states.

“A state assembly can pass a resolution that they will not implement CAA. It is a political statement. They can go ahead and we will not say no to that. Everybody in this country has the responsibility to implement the law which has been passed in Parliament,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister was in Chennai as part of BJP’s nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign in support of the CAA.

The statement from the minister comes after the Kerala government last week last month passed a resolution in the assembly not to implement the CAA in the state and it also last week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it violating the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

Apart from Kerala, the other states which oppose the CAA include West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. These states have also voiced their disagreement with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).