20, 7, 10,000 crore, 4.3 per cent: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026 explained in numbers

20, 7, 10,000 crore, 4.3 per cent: Nirmala Sitharamans Union Budget 2026 explained in numbers

Promising major packages to majority of sectors, Nirmala Sitharaman pegged fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP for the next fiscal and allocated Rs 7,84,678 crore as defence outlay for 2026-27.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her 9th consecutive budget where she termed the Union Budget as ‘A Yuva Shakti driven budget’ and laid out 3 ‘Kartavyas’ – Enhancing Productivity, Fulfilling the aspirations of people, Sabka Saath, sabka Vikaas.

Promising major packages to majority of sectors, Nirmala Sitharaman pegged fiscal deficit at 4.3 per cent of GDP for the next fiscal as against 4.4 per cent for the financial year ending March 2026.

In line with this, she said, the debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 per cent of GDP in Budget Estimate (BE) 2026-27, compared to 56.1 per cent of GDP in Revised Estimate (RE) 2025-26.

Rs 10,000 crore for ‘Biopharma Shakti’ for 5 years

Sitharaman also proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment over the next five years to develop India as a biopharma manufacturing hub, set up 1,000 clinical trial sites and strengthen the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. In the Union Budget 2026-27 speech, Sitharaman also announced plans to establish 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites in the country.

7 high-speed rail corridors

The finance minister also proposed seven high-speed corridors among various cities and a new dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat in the Union Budget for 2026-27. According to the minister, these proposed corridors will be developed between Mumbai and Pune, Pune and Hyderabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, Chennai and Bengaluru, Delhi and Varanasi and Varanasi and Siliguri.

Defence budget pegged at Rs 7.84 lakh cr

Centre also set aside Rs 7,84,678 crore as defence outlay for 2026-27 as against last year’s allocation of Rs 6,81,210 crore. The total capital outlay has been pegged at Rs 2,19,306 crore. The revenue expenditure has been put at Rs 5,53,668 crore that included Rs 1,71,338 crore for pensions. Under capital expenditure, Rs 63,733 crore has been set aside for aircraft and aero engines while Rs 25,023 crore is allocated for the naval fleet. In 2025-26, the government allocated Rs 6,81,210 for defence budget. The capital outlay was pegged at Rs 1,80,000 crore which increased to Rs 1,86,454 crore at revised estimate stage.

