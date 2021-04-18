Patna: Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year. This is significant in the light of the fact that healthcare workers are reeling under lot of pressure and increased workload as the country battles the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. “Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year also,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions Imposed in Bihar: Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM; Schools, Colleges Shut Till May 15 | Full List of Curbs

Nitish also made couple of other announcements in view of the growing Coronavirus cases in the state. The Bihar government has decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am as part of new measures to check spread f the killer virus.

A decision has also been taken to extend closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15 from April 30 decided earlier, he told reporters.

Religious places of all faiths will remain shut till May 15 in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bihar, the chief minister said. Earlier, they were closed till April 30. The government offices with one-third strength will function only till 5 pm while shops/mandis/business establishments will be closed at 6 pm, an hour earlier than what was decided last week, he said.

Attendance in funeral was reduced to 25 from 50 earlier and likewise gathering in marriage/shradha was curtailed to 100 from 200 earlier.

Kumar announced the new curbs to break the chain of coronavirus in Bihar after an all-party meeting Saturday followed by an interaction with the district officials during the day.