Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced massive criticism from the opposition of Wednesday over the murder of an IndiGo Airlines executive. Many opposition leaders also demanded the resignation of the chief minister. Rupesh Kumar Singh, 44, a manager with the private airline, was shot dead last evening outside the gates of his home, barely two km from the Chief Minister's residence.

A BJP MP, Vivek Thakur, called for a CBI investigation, describing the killing as "as sad and serious". He said the police should produce results in the next few days or hand over the case to the CBI.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, spoke to DGP SK Singhal and sought the latest update in the murder case of IndiGo's Patna-based airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh.

The DGP told the CM that speedy actions were being taken after forming a special investigation team (SIT) for cracking the murder case, according to a Times of India report.

The CM asked the DGP to ensure immediate arrest of criminals involved in this murder case and also get them the hardest punishment by ensuring speedy trial of the case in a court.

“Any kind of incident of crime will not be tolerated in the state. Police must take stern actions against the criminals,” Nitish said in a statement, released by the state’s Information and public relations department (IPRD).

“The CM is very serious over this murder case and he has been personally monitoring the case,” the state government’s communique said.