Nitish Kumar Makes ‘Vulgar’ Comment in Assembly, Gives Graphic Description of ‘Population Control’ | WATCH

CM Kumar claimed that if a girl is matriculating, the fertility rate on average comes down to two percent, and if she has completed school education, it further falls to 1.7 per cent nationally.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday stoked controversy after he used a “vulgar” and “derogatory” language explaining the role of education and women in population control on the floor of the state assembly. Nitish Kumar, while mentioning a report published last year, said the fertility rate which was earlier at 4.3 percent, has now dropped to 2.9 percent.

Here’s WhAT CM NITISH KUMAR SAID ON THE FLOOR OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar uses derogatory language to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control pic.twitter.com/4Dx3Ode1sl — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Talking to media outside the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said: “The statement of CM Nitish Kumar was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population.”

“This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education,” the Bihar Deputy CM said.

#WATCH | Patna: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s inappropriate comments in the assembly, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav says, “Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic… pic.twitter.com/0hwWD4oqr8 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

