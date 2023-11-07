Home

Nitish Kumar Proposes Bihar Quota Increase from 50 Percent to 65 Percent | Key Details Here

Scheduled Caste candidates will now have 20 per cent reservation, while those from OBCs and EBCs will get 43 per cent quota, under the proposed revised quotas.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, in the floor of the state assembly, proposed the increase in quota for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as well other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, to 65 per cent. It is important to note that this excludes a 10 per cent reservation for individuals from Economically Weaker Sections.

Scheduled Caste candidates will now have 20 per cent reservation, while those from OBCs and EBCs will get 43 per cent quota, under the proposed revised quotas. A reservation of two per cent has been also been proposed for ST candidates.

The chief minister was of the view that reservations for the OBCs needed to be raised from 50 to 65 per cent while for the SCs and STs, which together account for a 17 per cent quota, the limit should be raised to 22 per cent.

“We will do the needful after due consultations. It is our intent to effect these changes in the current session,” he said.

