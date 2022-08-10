Bihar Government Formation: All eyes are glued on Bihar as Janata Dal United (JDU) president Nitish Kumar is set to take the oath as the chief minister of the Grand Alliance for the eighth time with Tejashwi Yadav by his side as the deputy. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 2 PM today inside Raj Bhavan. Yesterday, Nitish, after snapping ties with BJP, staked claim to form the next government in Bihar with the support of seven parties and 164 MLAs. “Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) of seven parties, one Independent will work closely,” Nitish told reporters after his second meeting with Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan yesterday.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As CM For 8th Time; Tejashwi Yadav To Be Deputy CM

RJD to Get Lion Share

With 79 seats in the assembly, the RJD is expected to play the senior partner in the coalition and is likely to stake claim to key portfolios such as finance and home. “It is natural the RJD would have the lion’s share in the Cabinet, but it will also stake claim to key portfolios, including finance and home department,” said a senior RJD leader.

Bihar Govt Formation: List of Probable Ministers

Party Tentative number of ministerial berth Probable ministers RJD 16 Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap, Alok Kumar Mehta, Chandra Shekhar, Sunil Kumar Singh, Bhai Virendra, Anita Devi, Surendra Yadav etc. JD(U) 11-13 All existing ministers. Upendra Kushwaha might be an addition Congress 4 Madan Mohan Jha, Shakeel Ahmad, Rajesh Ram, Ajit Sharma HAM 1 Santosh Kumar Suman Independent 1 Sumit Kumar Singh

Who Will Get The Speaker’s Post?

The senior RJD leader exuded confidence that the speaker’s post may go to the RJD, just as it was with the BJP thus far. If reports are to be believed, Congress too has sought the Speaker post but it has been denied. In the state Assembly, which has an effective strength of 242, requiring 121 MLAs for a majority, the RJD has the highest number of 79 MLAs followed by the BJP (77) and the JD(U) with 44. The JD(U) also enjoys the support of four MLAs of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent. The Congress has 19 MLAs while the CPIML(L) has 12 and CPI and CPI(M) have two each. Besides, one MLA belongs to Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Bihar Politics: What Happened So Far

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Patna raise slogans of ‘Nitish Kumar murdabad’ after he broke alliance with the party, and formed a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for a new government#Bihar pic.twitter.com/TkhIpEjiXl — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD.

According to a tweet by Kumar’s new alliance partner RJD, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. “The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan,” the party said in a tweet from its official handle.

BJP lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his decision and said he had “disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar”.

Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP and claimed the party does not have an alliance partner across the Hindi heartland.

He accused BJP of trying to destroy parties with whom it forms alliances. “Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner. History shows that the BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms alliances. We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra,” he said.

