Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation as Bihar chief minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan. On Sunday, a joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader. This was decided in a meeting of the leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar–the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Nitish Kumar on Friday.

"The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on November 15," chief minister-elect Kumar told reporters.

Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister. He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started.

Earlier, there were reports that had suggested that Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar chief minister for a fourth successive on Monday, the day ‘Bhaiyya Dooj’ festival will be celebrated, as it is considered an auspicious day.

The newly-elected MLAs of the NDA are yet to meet formally and elect Kumar as their leader. However, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly endorsing Kumar as the chief minister, there are no doubts over a fourth straight term for him in the high office.

Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivas, meanwhile, submitted the list of winning candidates in the assembly elections to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.