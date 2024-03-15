Home

Nitish Kumar To Expand Bihar Cabinet Today; 12 BJP And 9 JDU Ministers To Take Oath | LIVE Updates

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nine JDU MLAs and 12 BJP MLAs are expected to be inducted into the new cabinet-led by Nitish Kumar today.

Patna: After dissolving its alliance with Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the new cabinet, led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, is preparing for an expansion scheduled for this Friday. It is expected that the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will be conducted around 6:30 PM as per the reports. The reshuffled cabinet is projected to welcome nine MLAs from the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and 12 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

