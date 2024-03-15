  • Home
Nitish Kumar To Expand Bihar Cabinet Today; 12 BJP And 9 JDU Ministers To Take Oath | LIVE Updates

Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nine JDU MLAs and 12 BJP MLAs are expected to be inducted into the new cabinet-led by Nitish Kumar today.

Published: March 15, 2024 5:30 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Patna:  After dissolving its alliance with Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the new cabinet, led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, is preparing for an expansion scheduled for this Friday. It is expected that the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers will be conducted around 6:30 PM as per the reports. The reshuffled cabinet is projected to welcome nine MLAs from the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and 12 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Live Updates

  • Mar 15, 2024 5:57 PM IST

    Patna: In view of the Bihar cabinet expansion, the security of Raj Bhavan has been increased and the area around Raj Bhavan has also been sealed.

  • Mar 15, 2024 5:46 PM IST

    Patna: Nitish Kumar had previously revealed on the 14th of March that a decision regarding the cabinet’s expansion would be taken on that same day. However, the decision had to be delayed since they were waiting for the list of BJP ministers to be sent.

  • Mar 15, 2024 5:43 PM IST
    • Current Bihar Cabinet comprises four ministers from JD(U), three from BJP, one from Hindustani Awam Morcha, and one independent candidate
  • Mar 15, 2024 5:43 PM IST
    • Several old ministers from JD(U) and new candidates being considered for Cabinet positions

