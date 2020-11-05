On the last day of election campaign, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar created a flutter when he declared the assembly polls underway in the state were his “last”. Reacting to this sudden announcement, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar has understood the ground reality. Also Read - Linking Aadhaar to Property Will Lead to Major Reduction in Black Money, Says New Survey

"We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe he has understood the ground realities," Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance's chief ministerial contender, has often claimed Kumar was tired. The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times.

Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. “All’s well that ends well,” he said. Electioneering for the third and final phase of poll for 78 seats of the 243-member Bihar assembly ended Thursday evening. The polling will take place on November 7 and votes will be counted on November 10.

