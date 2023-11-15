Home

Nizamabad Rural Assembly Election 2023: Can INC Make A Dent This Time Or Will TRS Retain The Seat?

The term of the 119-member Legislative Assembly of Telangana is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Nizamabad Rural is one of the 119-assembly constituencies in Telangana. According to the date announced by the election commission, the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 30. This year, 3.17 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Telangana polls. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Nizamabad Rural comes under Nizamabad district of Telangana State.

In 2018, Baji Reddy Goverdhan of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Rekulapally Bhoopathi Reddy of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 29646 votes.

Nizamabad Rural: Here are some of the key details:

Nizamabad (Rural) is an assembly constituency situated in the Nizamabad district of Telangana.

For the 2018 Telangana elections, Nizamabad (Rural) had 218,540 registered electors.

Out of these, 172,969 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 79.15%.

Baji Reddy Goverdhan from the BRS emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency

Rekulapally Bhoopathi Reddy from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 29,646 votes.

