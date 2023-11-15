Top Recommended Stories

Nizamabad Urban Assembly Election 2023: Can TRS Repeat Its 2018 Performance? Result on December 3

Telangana is one of the five states going to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: November 15, 2023 12:24 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nizamabad Urban is an assembly constituency in Telangana. In the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, the Nizamabad (Urban) constituency in the Nizamabad district will vote on November 30. This year, 3.17 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Telangana polls. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.Nizamabad Urban comes under Nizamabad district of Telangana State.

In 2018, Bigala Ganesh of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Taher Bin Hamdan of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 25841 votes.

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Bigala GaneshTRSWinner71,89648.00%25,841
Taher Bin HamdanINCRunner Up46,05530.00%
Laxmi Narayana YendalaBJP3rd24,19216.00%
Ratnakar NaralaAll India Forward Bloc4th2,8272.00%
Ramesh RashamalluBSP5th1,5461.00%
None Of The Above6th8551.00%

The term of the 119-member Legislative Assembly of Telangana is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018. Telangana is one of the five states going to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

