Nizamabad Urban Assembly Election 2023: Can TRS Repeat Its 2018 Performance? Result on December 3

Nizamabad Urban is an assembly constituency in Telangana. In the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, the Nizamabad (Urban) constituency in the Nizamabad district will vote on November 30. This year, 3.17 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Telangana polls. In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.Nizamabad Urban comes under Nizamabad district of Telangana State.

In 2018, Bigala Ganesh of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Taher Bin Hamdan of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 25841 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Bigala Ganesh TRS Winner 71,896 48.00% 25,841 Taher Bin Hamdan INC Runner Up 46,055 30.00% Laxmi Narayana Yendala BJP 3rd 24,192 16.00% Ratnakar Narala All India Forward Bloc 4th 2,827 2.00% Ramesh Rashamallu BSP 5th 1,546 1.00% None Of The Above 6th 855 1.00%

The term of the 119-member Legislative Assembly of Telangana is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018. Telangana is one of the five states going to polls this November, in what is being seen as a semi-final to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

