New Delhi: In a significant development, Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the country will not allow its airspace to be used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight to the US.

“We have conveyed to the Indian High Commission that we will not allow our air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flight,” Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

The statement from the Pakistan Foreign Ministry comes hours after India made a formal request to the neighbouring country to allow its air space to be used for PM Modi’s flight to the US later this month.