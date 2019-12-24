New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the Central government has decided that it will go ahead with its decision to implement the National Population Register (NPR), and for this, no biometric is required.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet has approved the conducting of census of India 2021 and updating of National Population Register. It is self declaration, no document, bio-metric etc required for it pic.twitter.com/jkCbM89BhH — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

He also stated that the Union Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 8,754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India in 2021 and Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating National Population Register (NPR).

He said that the Central Government has approved the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff. “The officer to be appointed as Chief of Defence Staff will be a four-star General and will also head the Department of military affairs,” he added.

He added that the Chief of Defence Staff will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs.

Saying that the Armed forces will fall under the ambit of Dept of Military Affairs which will have appropriate expertise to manage military affairs, he said the Chief of Defence Staff will head it. “The Department of Military Affairs will have an appropriate mix of civilian and military officers,” he added.