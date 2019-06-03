New Delhi: Another case of Nipah virus has been suspected in Ernakulam in Kerala after a 23-year-old college student was admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms on Monday.

The affected patient studied in a college in Thodupuzha in Idukki and had recently stayed in Thrissur. He was admitted to the hospital after having a severe fever for four days.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said that the Government has been closely monitoring the issue and the people of Kerala need not worry as the situation is under control.

The Chief Minister’s Office took Twitter to say that everyone needs “to be cautious, it is no cause for panic”.

All alerts in affected areas, and in other parts of the State, continue to be monitored and investigated. Kerala’s health network is capable of handling any emergencies. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) June 3, 2019

A team comprising the Health Secretary, District Medical Officer, and District Programme Manager, NHM Ernakulam are looking into the situation and preparing an isolation ward for the contagious disease.

A statewide alert was announced and the affected areas, as well as the areas nearby, are being constantly monitored and investigated.

The Nipah virus outbreak took lives of more than 17 people as of July 2018 out of 18 cases reported in Kerala. The virus that causes severe diseases to both animals and humans emerged last year from an unused well in Perambra, Kerala, that was infested with bats.

The highly infectious virus is transmitted through animals, especially fruit bats and no known drugs or vaccines are available. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food between two people. Hence, the only way to sustain the disease is by providing adequate care and support.