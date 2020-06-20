New Delhi: A day after Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal ordered mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opposed to the proposal at the DDMA meeting, which ended inconclusively. Also Read - Amit Shah Meets Delhi CM Kejriwal to Review Situation, 'Save NCR' From COVID-19 Spread

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order for a five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients, saying why the separate rule was employed in case of Delhi, sources said.

On Friday, the LG ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He also ordered that after the five-day institutional quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.

In his order, the LG said after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation.

Five-day institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation, Baijal said in his order.

Why is Delhi government’s opposing?

1. The move is likely to put further stress on the already stretched health infrastructure. The order implies that every coronavirus patient has to necessarily spend five days in institutional quarantine, a government-run facility dedicated to coronavirus patients.

2. There is already a severe shortage of doctors and nurses to treat serious patients in Delhi.

3. Why separate rules employed in case of Delhi while no such rule exists in any other state, the CM said.

4. “Most corona patients are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. How will arrangements be made for them? The coaches provided by the Railways for isolation are hot inside where patients can not stay,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying at the meeting.

5. Many people with symptoms will now refuse to get tested in the fear of being whisked away to a quarantine centre, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said.