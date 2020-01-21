New Delhi: After news reports on social media surfaced that the delay for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination was done intentionally by the Returning Officer today, the Election Commission on Tuesday clarified that it was not deliberately delayed. The EC further clarified that is a proper procedure to check the documents should be followed by the RO while receiving nominations from candidates.

“This office is receiving some information via social media that nomination of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was being delayed deliberately by the Returning officer (RO) and it was taking 30-35 minutes for checking nomination of the candidate just to delay the process,” the Office of District Election Officer said in a statement.

“It is hereby clarified that the above information is misleading and there is no deliberate delay on the part of the election machinery. There is a procedure to be followed by the RO while receiving nominations from candidates,” the statement added.

The clarification from the EC comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday.

Taking to Twiter, Kejriwal himself had stated that he is waiting at the office of the RO with token number 45. The Chief Minister was in queue to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency from where he had registered a landslide victory defeating Congress’ Sheila Dikshit in the 2015 assembly election.