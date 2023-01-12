Road Sinks as Bangaloreans See No Respite in Civic Apathy, Biker Injured. Disturbing Photos Emerge

No End to Civic Apathy in Bengaluru: The incident comes just merely two days after a woman and her 2-year-old son lost their lives after a metro pillar collapsed on them, sparking massive outrage in the city against the Namma metro and the state government.

Bengaluru/Karnataka: The woes of Bangaloreans continue as the civic authorities have failed to repair most of the roads and pillars across the city. While the blame game is already going on, authorities are not willing to acknowledge the problems which are being faced by the people who continue to suffer. On Thursday, a biker who was passing through the site of the Metro construction was left injured after a portion of a road caved in at Ashok Nagar here amid ongoing work related to the metro construction underground.

The incident was captured on CCTV near the road. Meanwhile, the man has been rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru kills woman, 2-year-old son

It comes merely two days after a woman and her 2-year-old son lost their lives after a metro pillar collapsed on them, leading to massive outrage in the city against the Namma metro and the state government. The deceased Tejaswini (25) and Vihan (2) had suffered major head injuries and succumbed due to severe bleeding. The grandfather of the deceased child, stated that he got a call from but could not reach the spot as the place was blocked. Later, when he went to the hospital, he got to know about the death of one of the grandsons and his daughter-in-law.

Metro pillar fell down in ORR Near the HBR Layout traffic is congested at various junctions. Avoid this stretch of ORR pic.twitter.com/o5e6vpFlIj — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) January 10, 2023



“I am a retired government servant. The construction work is taken up in an unscientific manner. At least 30 meter distance should have been kept. The BMRCL has not taken any safety measures. The vehicles are allowed to move at a distance of five to ten feet at the work sites. What if the iron pillar had fallen on a bus, it would have resulted in the loss of lives of many,” he said.

CM Bommai Assures Action

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he would get all information regarding the construction work by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Later, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the family. The BMRCL also issued notices to the contractor and the engineers. Moreover, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was requested to investigate and give a report. An internal technical team is also probing the matter.