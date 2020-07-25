New Delhi: A day after Congress MLAs’ protest at Raj Bhawan, demanding an immediate assembly session, the party has now decided to take the issue of BJP’s attempt to ‘subjugating democracy’ to the national level and launch a nationwide online campaign. The Congress on Saturday announced that it will be holding protests outside different Raj Bhavans across the country on July 27 against the saffron party’s alleged attempts to topple its democratically elected governments. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court to Hear Speaker's Plea Against High Court Order at 11 AM on Monday

Here are the top developments of the ongoing Rajasthan crisis Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: CM Gehlot Says Will Meet President, Protest Outside PM's Residence if Required

1. The Congress party has decided to organise a nationwide online campaign, ‘Speak Up for Democracy’ on Sunday, July 26 from 10 am onwards, whereby leaders will post videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting this issue. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Updates: Will Even go to President, Ashok Gehlot Tells MLAs

2. The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Saturday cleared a revised proposal to be sent to the Governor, asking that a session of the assembly should be called on July 31, sources said.

3. Governor Kalraj Mishra had sought Friday clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session.

4. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said if necessary Congress MLAs will meet the President and hold a sit-in outside the prime minister’s home to settle the crisis in the state.

5. The CM has asked the MLAs to remain prepared to stay longer at the hotel. “If required, he said, we would go to meet the President and also hold a dharna outside the prime minister’s residence,” a party leader said.

6. Gehlot was expected to meet the Governor on Saturday but the meeting did not take place till late in the day.

7. A 15-member BJP delegation met the Governor, expressing its opposition to the Congress dharna at the Raj Bhawan and the remarks Gehlot made the previous day.

8. The Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against the Rajasthan High Court order, staying disqualification proceedings against 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including sacked former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, at 11 AM on Monday.