New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said there was no evidence to back allegations that sacrilege took place in a gurdwara in Kapurthala. Speaking to the media, CM Channi said the FIR filed in the case would be amended and the matter is being further probed by the state police.Also Read - Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Polling For 35 Seats Underway Amid Tight Security

“In Kapurthala incident, no evidence was being found that sacrilege took place. The matter is being further probed and the FIR is to be amended,” CM Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - IND vs SA: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal Indicate They Are Geared to Open For India in South Africa Test Series

In Kapurthala (killing of a man for alleged sacrilege), no evidence that sacrilege was done. Matter being probed… FIR to be amended: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/fXOBnpJbwN — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Also Read - Viral Video: UP Woman Fires Gunshots in Air to Celebrate Birthday; Case Filed

On December 19, a man was beaten to death for allegedly disrespecting ‘Nishan Sahib’, the Sikh religious flag, at a gurdwara in village Nizampur in Kapurthala district. Residents of the village claimed that the man disrespected the Nishan Sahib and tried to run away from the spot. Following the incident, police confirmed that “no sacrilege” took place and the case was related to a “theft”.

The Kapurthala incident comes a day after a man was beaten to death at the Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar for attempting to sacrilege the Guru Granth Sahib.

The identities of the Amritsar and Kapurthala victims were yet to be ascertained while Punjab Police said they are probing if the two men were involved in any other conspiracy. The Punjab Police said they are also probing if the two knew each other or were involved in the conspiracy.

Earlier, the autopsy report of the Kapurthala victim revealed that about 30 injuries, mostly sharp cuts that were likely inflicted by swords, were found on his body. This was confirmed by Senior Medical Officer Narinder Singh, who told reporters that a five-member board of doctors from the local civil hospital conducted the autopsy.

Meanwhile, the man was cremated as no one came forward to claim the body.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said police tried their best to establish his identity but no one came forward to claim the body even after a lapse of 72 hours of the lynching incident.

A case under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered on the complaint of the manager of the gurdwara, Amarjit Singh.