The rumour was triggered after the Union Cabinet promulgated an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of MPs by 30 per cent for a year. the Cabinet has also approved the temporary suspension of the MPLAD funding during 2020-21 and 2021-22. The President, Vice President and the governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. Several states have also announced similar pay cut measures.