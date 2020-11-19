Coronavirus Latest News: As the coronavirus cases in the national capital continue to rise despite taking preventive measures, Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal on Thursday called an all-party meet to review the situation in Delhi. On the other side, the Delhi government is also working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days. Also Read - Over 150 Students in Haryana Test Positive For COVID, State Govt Orders Closure of Schools | Top Developments

During the all-party meeting with Kejriwal, Opposition parties said that they would raise issues like 'inadequate' testing and press for proper enforcement of precautionary measures.

As per updates, discussions would be held on the rising cases of COVID-19 cases, and the chief minister would seek cooperation from all party leaders, MPs and MLAs in spreading awareness and advocating COVID-appropriate behaviour in their constituencies.

More beds for hospitals

Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited GTB Hospital and said over 660 ICU beds will be added in various Delhi government hospitals in the next few days in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said that 45 doctors and 160 paramedics of the paramilitary forces have arrived in Delhi while the Railways is making available coaches with 800 beds at a station here to be used as health and isolation centres.

The Home Ministry also added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is going to add 250 ICU beds to the existing 250 in addition to creating 35 BIPAP beds in the next 3-4 days at its COVID-19 hospital near the Delhi airport.

50 guests at marriage functions

A day after Kejriwal spoke of reimposing restrictions, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday reverted to the earlier cap of 50 guests at marriage functions instead of 200 allowed through its October 31 order.

Talking about capping the number of 50 guests at wedding functions, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that the decision was taken in view of the sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, which has further been aggravated due to rising pollution levels owing to various factors.

“In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 50 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will continue to be mandatory,” Dev said.

No lockdown plans in Delhi as of now

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has no plan to impose a lockdown. He, however, said the government may press for certain restrictions in market areas for some days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if such a need arises.

Saying that lockdown was not a solution to the pandemic, he said it could be tackled through proper medical arrangements which the government was doing effectively.

Rising corona cases in Delhi

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,812.