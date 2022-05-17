Noida: In a bid to ease frequent traffic chaos at the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza, a total of ten new lanes are set to come up at each of the three toll plazas between Greater Noida and Agra. At present, the toll plazas have 28 lanes each – 14 on either side, despite that, these lanes witness huge traffic snarls, especially on weekends when over 40,000 vehicles pass through them. Hence, to ease vehicular movement in the expressway, the decision to construct the additional lanes at the toll plazas at Jewar, Mathura and Agra was taken in March this year.Also Read - 7 Killed, 2 Critical After Car Hit by Unidentified Vehicle on Yamuna Expressway

Speaking to TOI, Santosh Pawar, GM (operations) at Jaypee Infratech, the private concessionaire that manages the expressway, told that a detailed project report (DPR) was being prepared and the work was likely to start within a month. The new lanes would be ready in four months, he said. Also Read - Speed Limit for Vehicles to be Reduced on Yamuna Expressway from Dec 15. Here's Why

“We hope to start construction within a month of the tender being floated. It will take four months for the entire work to be completed,” Pawar said, adding that all the toll gates would allow FASTags. Also Read - How Jewar International Airport Will be a Blessing For First-time Homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida

As per Yamuna Authority officials, Jaypee Infratech was directed to increase the number of lanes as vehicles spend about 20-25 minutes on average in each of the toll plazas during the morning and evening rush hours. The officials further added that the plan is to increase the number of lanes on the Delhi to Agra side first and then on the other side of the carriageway. The development work would be done in a phased manner so that traffic movement is not hindered. After the completion of construction work, the authority will undertake a month-long study to ascertain the total number of vehicles passing through the expressway daily and the average time taken to cross the toll plaza with the FASTag facility.

The FASTag system, which was started in June last year with just two lanes on each side, has also been extended to all the lanes after the service became mandatory on February 14 this year. Commuters without FASTags are required to pay double the toll charge.