New Delhi: India's nationwide tally of the new UK strain of coronavirus infection remained at 116 on Sunday after no change was reported in the total number of persons found positive with the new UK strain of COVID19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced today.

The daily caseload in the country has also been on a steady trajectory of downward pattern, reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases of COVID-19 and a consequential decline in the active cases.

For the first time, India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent. The daily new cases have also been below 20,000 for the past 10 days.

In the last 24 hours, 15,144 daily cases have been recorded while the active caseload fell to 2,08,826 today.

17,170 new recoveries were registered during the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 96.58 per cent. The total recovered cases are 10,196,885 against 99,88,059 active cases, which is 48.83 times more.

80.53 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed from 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 5,011 newly recovered cases in a single day. 3,039 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 930 in Uttar Pradesh.

Daily fatalities in India are also registering a consistent decline. India has recorded less than 300 daily deaths for the last 23 days.

Six states and UTs have reported 66.30 per cent of the 181 case fatalities in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 52 deaths. Kerala saw a fatality count of 27 while West Bengal reported 15 new deaths.

