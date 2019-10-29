New Delhi: Amid uncertainties over the formation of the next government in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has said that there was no 50:50 formula between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. He will hold the post of the Chief Minister for five years, he said.

#Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: I assure that this will be a BJP led government. https://t.co/8WioXU0qR0 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

On articles critiquing the BJP in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, Fadnavis said that those are to derail the talks. But on the ground level, the alliance is intact. However, it has not been decided which departments Shiv Sena will get and which the BJP will keep for itself.

The comment came soon after the Sena amped up the tussle over the CM post in the state. In a veiled attack to the way the BJP and its ‘rival’ before the elections, JJP, came together to form the government in Haryana, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it’s taking time to form a government in Maharashtra despite a pre-poll alliance, because there is no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra whose father is in jail.

“There is no Dushyant here whose father is in jail. Here it’s us who do politics of ‘dharma and satya’. Sharadji who created an environment against BJP and Congress who will never go with BJP,” the Sena MP said without mincing any word.

Sena has been raising the demand of a 50: 50 formula for the CM post, as it was believed to be agreed upon between BJP president Amit Shah, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis. However, Fadnavis reportedly dismissed any such agreement.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala campaigned against BJP before the elections but agreed to support the party as he got the post of the deputy CM. Soon before the swearing-in ceremony, Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala who was in jail since 2013 in a corruption case got a 14-day furlough.

Like in Haryana, the BJP in Maharashtra too is ready to offer the post of the deputy CM to Sena. But according to Sena, the terms and conditions of the agreement were clearly laid out before the BJP and the Sena forged the alliance. BJP is aware of Sena’s proclivity to flex muscle. According to reports, Amit Shah will meet Uddhav Thackeray soon to iron out the differences. However, sources said Amit Shah may not come as the deal can be finalised by state-level leaders.