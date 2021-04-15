New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday cleared the air on speculations about the poll panel mulling to club the remaining phases of the West Bengal Assembly polls into one. The Election Commission said that they have no plans on clubbing the remaining phases into one. “Chief Electoral Office (CEO) West Bengal has called for an all-party meeting asking all political parties to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for strict compliance,” the Election Commission official said. Also Read - WATCH: Social Distancing Norms Go for a Toss After Ugadi, Thousands Gather for 'Pidakal war' at Andhra's Kurnool