New Delhi: Winter is coming and keeping air pollution in mind, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday announced that petrol pumps in National Capital will not provide fuel from October 25 to those who do not have pollution certificate. "Petrol, diesel will not be provided without PUC (Pollution Under Control) at petrol pumps in National Capital from October 25," the minister said.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution. In a press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will strictly inspect pollution certificates for diesel vehicles which are over 10-years-old and petrol over 15 years. The government has made inspecting teams which would ensure the implementation from today.

The transport department has also decided to intensify checking in the city. Those travelling without pollution certificate will not have to pay hefty fine of Rs 10,000.