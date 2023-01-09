No Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson: 8 Players Who Featured In Sri Lanka T20Is But Are Left Out Of ODI Squad

New Delhi: After the conclusion of three-match T20I series, India will now face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series. Many first team players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to ODI squad but there are eight players who were part of Team India for the T20I matches but will not be seen in action during the ODIs.

Here’s a look at all those players, who despite featuring in T20I squad, which will ODIs:

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson played 1st T20I against Sri Lanka but missed the next two due to a knee injury. He is not selected for ODIs and there’s no clarity whether he will get for the next series against New Zealand or not.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi made his long-awaited India debut on January 5 in Pune during the 2nd T20I and in the third match which was played in Rajkot impressed with his 16-ball 35. But he will miss the upcoming ODI series as he was not considered for a place in the squad despite being part of ODI teams in the past.

Shivam Mavi: Mavi registered the third best bowling figures by an Indian bowler on T20I debut when he dismissed four Sri Lanka batters in 1st T20I. He was only selected for T20I series in which he played all three matches.

Deepak Hooda: Hooda also played all three T20Is but apart from the series opener, he was not able to do much in next two games and got out for a low score.

Harshal Patel: Harshal is a T20I specialist for India and has not played a single ODI till date. He will have to wait for some more time to represent India in ODIs, as he is not selected in the 50-over squad for SL series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Despite his swashbuckling form in Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, Gaikwad is not selected in the ODI team. He was only picked for T20Is, but failed to get a game.

Mukesh Kumar: Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar was part of T20I team but like Gaikwad he also didn’t get a game to play in any of the three matches.

Jitesh Sharma: Punjab Kings stumper Jitesh Sharma was selected as a replacement of injured Sanju Samson for the last two matches, but was unable to find a place in starting XI.