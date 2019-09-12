New Delhi: Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it will not grant India the second consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Responding to a question in a weekly presser, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said, “There is no other meeting. There would be no second consular access to Jadhav”.

Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan: There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zthz4Zewfh — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

India’s response is still awaited on the latest development.

Earlier this month, New Delhi had got first consular access to Jadhav in 3 years with Indian Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad meeting him for 2 hours.

The Indian diplomat found Jhadav under ‘extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims’, according to release issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

A comprehensive report has been sent by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to the MEA on the meeting. The meeting happened in the presence of Pakistani government officials and was recorded.

After Pakistan announced in April 2017 that Jadhav has been given death sentence by a military court, India moved International Court of Justice (ICJ), rejecting Pakistan’s allegations about Jadhav’s involvement in spying and subversive activities.

The ICJ had in July asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Convention and provide consular access to Jadhav.

India maintains that Jadhav was abducted by Pakistani agencies from Iran and New Delhi was first informed about his custody by Pakistani authorities on March 25, 2016.