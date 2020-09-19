New Delhi: Two days after the Lok Sabha passed two contentious agriculture-related Bills, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members continued to protest against the alleged anti-farmer bills on Saturday. Also Read - Farm Bills Row: Not Calling Bills Anti-farmer, Says Harsimrat Kaur; SAD to Wait For Fate of Bills in RS Before Taking Call on Staying in NDA | Top Points

“We will go to Punjab now, where party leaders and workers will hold meeting. Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle at the forefront,” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in Delhi. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: SAD to Snap Ties With BJP? Read What Sukhbir Badal Says

There can be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back, he reiterated. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: SAD to Hold Symbolic Protest in Front of Sonia Gandhi's Residence on August 11

Earlier on Thursday, 3 Bills– the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill were introduced in Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha passed these Bills even though the opposition members as well as BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) termed them “anti-farmer” and some even staged a walkout.

Displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills, that were passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) lone minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, resigned.

Hours after her resignation’, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that they will have to review membership in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the upcoming days, the party, one of the oldest allies of the BJP, will decide about its next course of action, said Badal.