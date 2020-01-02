New Delhi: Refuting rumours about some coalition members being disappointed over portfolio distribution in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday clarified that there is nobody in the ruling coalition in the state is unhappy over portfolio allocation. He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday.

“The decision on portfolio allocation has been made. Who will get what, it has been decided. I think the chief minister will declare it today evening or tomorrow,” Pawar told PTI. He also added,” Nobody is unhappy.”

The statement from the NCP comes after the Shiv Sena, earlier in the day, stated that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three alliance partners for key ministries.

Prior to this, Maharastra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said the portfolios will be allocated on Thursday itself.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister on November 28 along with six ministers. The cabinet was expanded on last week.

On Wednesday Ajit Pawar dismissed reports of dissent among Congress and Shiv Sena leaders over cabinet expansion, saying that no one is unhappy.

“Order on portfolios might be released tomorrow. Nobody is unhappy with the portfolio allocations,” Ajit Pawar had said.

He said this after holding a key meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the coalition.

“In today’s meeting, we discussed which responsibility should be given to which minister. Other issues were also discussed in the meeting,” Ajit Pawar said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that many MLAs wanted to be included in the Cabinet but there are less ministerial berths in the government.