Noida: With the onset of whiffs of winter and intensifying season, the air quality witnesses a dip in Delhi-NCR. Almost everyday the region wakes up to deadly smog and hazy views. On November 3, the AQI of Noida stood at 469. In the wake of the poor AQI, Noida Authority held a meeting and has imposed 10 restrictions in the city to combat the intensifying air pollution.Also Read - Delhi-NCR LIVE: Air Quality Plummets, People Report Breathing Issues, Burning Eye

Noida authority decided that the hot-mix plants and RACs would be closed in Noida, reported India Today. Also Read - Air Quality Deteriorates: Pollution Panel Urges Delhi Govt to Use Water Sprinklers, Anti-Smog Guns

Keeping the rise in pollution level, Noida Authority decided to impose 10 restrictions in the city. Also Read - Pollution Levels In Delhi-NCR Rise, So Does Stubble Burning In Punjab Farmlands

NOIDA AIR POLLUTION: 10 RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED

A ban has been imposed on setting fire in the open and the usage of big tandoors at hotels will be stopped. Burning of garbage, cardboard, and grass leaves has been prohibited. The district administration has said that there should be no dust in mechanical swimming. Anti-smog guns should be installed at the construction sites. A smog gun will have to be installed on a site of five thousand square meters. It’s mandatory to set up two smog guns for an area of â€‹â€‹10 square meters, three smog guns for 15,000 square meters, and four smog guns for a construction area of 20,000 square meters. It’s necessary to register the construction work on the Dust App. All the construction sites must be covered. No permission will be given for any kind of mining in the entire district. If anyone is found doing mining, strict action will be taken against him. The Noida authority has prohibited the use of diesel engines and generators. 90 sprinkler tankers and 40 anti-smog guns have been installed in Noida.

Along with this, the fire departments have been given five tenders for spraying the city. The Noida Authority has requested the schools to stop outdoor activities for a while for the safety of students.