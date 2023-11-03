Home

Action Against Old Vehicles: Check Noida’s Winter Plan To Curb Pollution

Noida traffic police has started a special campaign against old petrol and diesel vehicles to curb pollution.

Noida: Amid the daily deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR, Noida Traffic Police is conducting a special campaign against vehicles emitting pollution that do not meet the BS6 requirements. Traffic police have acted against diesel vehicles that are 10 years old and petrol vehicles that are 15 years old. They have also issued fines to vehicles lacking pollution certificates and fitness certificates, resulting in the seizure of as many as 175 vehicles.

Giving details about the campaign, DCP Traffic Anil Yadav stated that as many as 7,000 vehicles have been fined on Thursday.

” Due to the increasing pollution, Noida Police has conducted a special campaign, action taken against 10-year old diesel vehicles and 15-year old petrol vehicles and action also taken against vehicles with no pollution certificate and fitness certificate. It was a campaign for 15 days. We have seized around 175 vehicles which were 10-15 days old and 7000 vehicles have been fined..,” Yadav said.

