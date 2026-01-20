Home

Noida, Greater Noida school timing update: Class 1-8 timings changed due This reason, check latest update

The class timings of Noida, Greater Noida schools have been revised in multiple schools across Delhi NCR region. Scroll down to know more.

Noida school timing update

Noida, Greater Noida school timing update: In a big update for the school students of Noida, Greater Noida and Dadri, multiple schools across Delhi-NCR have announced revised changes to their class timings from January 20 after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). As per media reports, class timings of multiple schools of Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri an other areas have been updated and the new timings have been updated. Scroll down to check the latest updates on class timings of Noida, Greater Noida schools.

Noida, Greater Noida school timing update: Check new update

“In compliance with the instructions issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, in view of dense fog and extreme cold weather, the operating hours for all Council/Non-Government/Government schools and schools affiliated with all boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB, UP Board, and others) in Gautam Buddha Nagar district are revised”, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar announced the update about Noida school timings.

“Dear Parents, Greetings of the day! This is to inform you that the school will function in offline mode for classes Nursery to XII from 19th January 2026. The school timings will be as per govt guidelines .

Timing from 19. 01.26 to till further notice. Classes Nursery to 11:00 am to 2pm. Classes: III to XII 10am to 3pm. We request all parents to ensure regular attendance of their wards in Offline classes”, a message to a parent of a Noida school read.

Centre removes Stage-4 of GRAP revoked

The Centre’s pollution watchdog revoked curbs under Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital’s air quality improved. In an order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that actions under Stage-1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force, a PTI report said.

“While GRAP Stage-4 is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1, 2 & 3,” the order said.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)