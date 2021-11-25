Narendra Modi in Noida/Jewar: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is all set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday at 1 pm. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said that the project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. “Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism,” the PM had tweeted on Wednesday.Also Read - Video Shows How Asia's Biggest Airport In Noida (Jewar) Would Look
His schedule in Jewar is as follows:
- 12:20 PM: PM Modi will leave for Jewar airport.
- 12:50 PM: PM will reach Jewar.
- 1:00 PM: He will reach the event site.
- 1:00-2:00 PM: He will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport.
- 2:15 PM: Modi will leave for Delhi after the event concludes.
Noida International Airport | Key Features
- The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land. The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
- The development of the first phase of the airport has been done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.
- NIA will be India’s first net-zero emissions airport. It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project site. NIA will preserve all native species and be nature-positive throughout the development of the airport.
- It will introduce a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.
- The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.
- It will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with the road, rail, and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service.
- All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport.