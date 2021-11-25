Narendra Modi in Noida/Jewar: All eyes are set on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is all set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday at 1 pm. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said that the project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. “Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism,” the PM had tweeted on Wednesday.Also Read - Video Shows How Asia's Biggest Airport In Noida (Jewar) Would Look

His schedule in Jewar is as follows:

12:20 PM: PM Modi will leave for Jewar airport.

12:50 PM: PM will reach Jewar.

1:00 PM: He will reach the event site.

1:00-2:00 PM: He will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport.

2:15 PM: Modi will leave for Delhi after the event concludes.

Noida International Airport | Key Features

The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land. The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and the work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

The development of the first phase of the airport has been done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.