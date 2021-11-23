New Delhi: After the groundbreaking and foundation-laying ceremony of the much-awaited Noida (Jewar) International Airport (NIA) on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore, the NIA will be India’s largest and second-largest airport in Asia. At present, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the largest in the country with three runways.Also Read - After Purvanchal Expressway, How Noida International Airport Will Prove to be a Game-changer For BJP in UP Election 2022

Located in Jewar, a suburb of Industrial hub Noida, the airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. It will have 186 aircraft stands, a VVIP terminal, an airport hotel, a firefighting building, a public transportation center, and a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) service among others.

Noida (Jewar) International Airport: Here’s How It Will Boost Development In The Industrial Hub

1. Improve connectivity: The development of the airport is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister towards boosting connectivity and creating a future-ready aviation sector. It will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with the road, rail, and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through hassle-free metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and others will be connected to the airport. Moreover, the airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes.

2. Industrial growth/development: The airport which has been conceptualised with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments by facilitating the seamless movement of industrial products. It will also boost rapid industrial growth, and enable them reach of local products to national and international markets

3. Boost tourism: Since this airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR, it will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, paving the way to accessible tourism as the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad, and neighboring areas.

4. Create employment opportunities: As claimed by the UP government and the Prime Minister’s office, the airport will bring new opportunities for numerous enterprises, and also create tremendous employment opportunities.

5. Promote UP globally: The upcoming airport is touted as the game-changer for Uttar Pradesh as it will will unleash the potential of Uttar Pradesh to the world, and help establish the state on the global logistics map.

Key details about Noida International Airport (NIA)

The project was first proposed in 2001 by then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Rajnath Singh as a greenfield Taj International and Aviation Hub (TIAH) at Jewar village near Greater Noida, adjacent to the Yamuna Expressway.

The airport is being developed in four phases, ultimately taking it to a capacity of 7 crore passengers per year by 2040.

The airport is expected to start operations from October 2024.

The groundwork for the first phase regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.

Facilities (1st Phase) Sl. No. Details of items 1. Runway 4150 x 60 for Code ‘F’ (Code F, precision approach, Runway 10/28- Cat III, fully supported by Cat III ILS and approach lighting and visual aids) 2. Parallel End to End Taxiway (Taxiway with two rapid exits conforming to Code F and Cat III requirements) 3. Apron for 4Code E/F and 21 Code C Aircraft with built in capacity to accommodate up to 5 Code E aircraft 4. Terminal Building for peak 2750 passenger capacity (Total Floor Area of 90,000 sq.m., Swing Gate operation) 5. Fire Station 6. Isolation Bay 7. Operational Wall 8 Air Traffic Control Building 9. Cargo Terminal Building (50,000 sq.m.) 10. Property Boundary Wall 11. Maintenance Building 12 Energy Building 13. Management Building 14. Security Staff Building 15 . E & M Facilities a. Power House b. Electrical Substation c. Distribution Substation d. AGL and Visual Aids to support Cat III operations e. METFARM