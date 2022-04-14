Noida/Uttar Pradesh: With COVID-19 cases witnessing an uptick in Noida, a few private schools in the city have issued an advisory to parents. As per the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department 33 more people, including 10 children, have tested positive for the infection since Tuesday morning and the total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, now stands at 90.Also Read - Inform Chief Medical Officer If...: Noida Health Department's Advisory To Schools | Top Points

Following this, private schools have asked parents to monitor Covid symptoms in their children, and in case of symptoms, children should not be sent to school.

“In view of the spread of Covid cases in Delhi NCR, parents are advised to be vigilant, and if any of the below-mentioned symptoms occur, immediately contact a doctor for early diagnosis. Fever, Cough, Sore throat, Stomach ache with loose motions”, an advisory issued by Ryan international school, Greater Noida said.

The school further asked parents to not send the child suffering from fever, cough, and loose motion.

“Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, nor were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools. The schools have not reported the cases. Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel.

COVID Cases on The Rise in Noida: Key Points