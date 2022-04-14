Noida/Uttar Pradesh: With COVID-19 cases witnessing an uptick in Noida, a few private schools in the city have issued an advisory to parents. As per the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department 33 more people, including 10 children, have tested positive for the infection since Tuesday morning and the total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, now stands at 90.Also Read - Inform Chief Medical Officer If...: Noida Health Department's Advisory To Schools | Top Points
Following this, private schools have asked parents to monitor Covid symptoms in their children, and in case of symptoms, children should not be sent to school.
“In view of the spread of Covid cases in Delhi NCR, parents are advised to be vigilant, and if any of the below-mentioned symptoms occur, immediately contact a doctor for early diagnosis. Fever, Cough, Sore throat, Stomach ache with loose motions”, an advisory issued by Ryan international school, Greater Noida said.
The school further asked parents to not send the child suffering from fever, cough, and loose motion.
“Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, nor were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools. The schools have not reported the cases. Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel.
COVID Cases on The Rise in Noida: Key Points
- Gautam Buddh Nagar health department has also issued an advisory to schools across Noida and Greater Noida after 10 more students tested positive for COVID-19.
- Schools have been advised to immediately inform the health department about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or showing any symptoms of COVID-19 for timely treatment.
- The health department also shared a helpline number – 1800492211 and email ID – cmogbnr@gmail.com across the schools in Noida in Greater to immediately inform if any students show many symptoms of novel coronavirus.
- “You are requested that if any child studying in your school has a cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer’s office using helpline no-1800492211 or email ID cmogbnr@gmail.com so that proper treatment can be provided in time”, the advisory issued by Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma stated.
- One of the schools, which had reported infection to 13 children and three teachers on Monday, has switched to the online mode till next week.
- Details of other schools could not be confirmed even as it was learnt that the 10 children who have now tested positive for COVID-19 belong to different schools.
- The state government had ordered the schools to resume physical classes from February 14. Gradually most of the schools, first for higher classes and then ultimately for all classes were reopened in the city.
- Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,743 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.